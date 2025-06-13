Dancing in a Dream

Dancing in a Dream

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
6d

Exciting, to be honest! Breakdown has so often a harbinger of breakthrough in my experience. I sense an awesome new beginning for you in the offing ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Jacqueline Rendell and others
The Lurking Ophelia's avatar
The Lurking Ophelia
6d

Post^3 Modern? :D

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jacqueline Rendell
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jacqueline Rendell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture