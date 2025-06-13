Hello my beautiful Substack friends, many of who have become like my internet family! And a very warm welcome to my new subscribers.

It’s been so lovely to pop my head in once in a while and see you’re all still here sharing your wisdom with one another through words. Without you knowing, you’ve brought me comfort in your constancy and familiar voices.

I’ve been away for a bit necessarily re-working in my mind how I’d like to move forward in the world, in this year, in my life.

And I’m back to tell you about the path I’ve chosen to create.

The short story is, I’m feelin’ post Post Post Modern….

….and more like dancing in a dream.

More on that another time.

For now, I’ll just set the context: I had no work for three full months.

After five straight years of continuous audiobook work, my offers simply ended.

February came and went….no problem. I kinda like the break. I’ll just make art!

March came and went….okkkk, well this is what savings are for.

April came with the same dearth of offers….and I began to realize this may be the beginning of the end for us voice actors and narrators. I know I don’t need to tell you why. Let’s just say AI will Absolutely Inspire me to embody myself more fully. HA!

a hint at what’s been cookin’

In full acceptance of a need to reinvent myself and emboldened by the synchronistic timing of its offering, I joined an online uni at the end of April designed to educate its students on how to make a business of our passions.

Mine is and always has been music. Making Art. And making Heart-based connections. Now more than ever.

I’ve been doing lots of homework and attending several weekly class calls with others like me who are in pursuit of their ideal life. Much of the work has been centered around strategies for being a successful, flourishing, fulfilled human in an increasingly digitized world.

I have been deepening my commitment to my WHY.

To my how, when, and where, too.

For today, I will just tell you that my when and where is on YouTube at 7:00 pm EST.

Please join if you want to connect with music and dance & dream with me.

I’d love to see you there.

I’ll be back very soon with the longer story version.

In the meantime, I send a hug.

With so much love and heart and soul,

Jacqueline

PS: Since I’m feeling post Post Post modern, this will be my last post under the Post Post Modern moniker. (how many times can I say ‘post’ in one sentence?!)

Soon enough I’ll be Dancing in a Dream. I do hope you’ll join me. 🎶🤍✨

