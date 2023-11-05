Sunday

I am by no means religious~ unless you count my devotion to hunting down beauty & dark chocolate or my addiction to mind-blowing & heart-expanding experiences.

However, I am the first to admit there is something special about Sundays.

I have long considered and been amused by the fact that were I to lapse into a 100 year coma and (FINALLY!) awoke from it on a Sunday, I would know it was a Sunday!

There’s just a little something extra about it. An extra level of peace. An extra depth of breath.

An extra sparkle of the divine.

And so I thought today would be a good day to provide a little sparkle for you.

Ever a sign

Last week, I wrote my second post for my newborn Substack entitled “What the eff are goosebumps?”

In it I present that there are moments in a life, a day, an hour…that put us in touch with our source; experiences that can penetrate so swiftly through the illusion of this material realm that our amnesia is swept away in an instant.

We receive “breadcrumbs”, clues to the Divine, in the form of goose-bump inducing glimpses of the world beneath the world, flashes of insight that give one pause in the midst of the mundane~ a visceral remembering of the brilliance that bred us into Being.

When I witnessed the creation of my two little nieces via a love-collaboration between my sister and brother-in-law, I was moved and in awe.

From practically nothing~ just two tiny piles of molecules~ emerged two shiny brand new minds, hearts and spirits with all the potential to change the world forever. Two new marvellous miracles that left me weeping in wonder…

In a state of embodied awe I quickly recorded this little piece of music to honour the miracles that they are, and to honour what it is to be a witness to something so powerful and humbling. I enjoyed playing with watercolours & a paintbrush to make a (very home-made) video to accompany it.

It is a jubilant celebration of the beauty and surprise of day to day miracles.

If ever there was a sign

Surely you would be mine

If ever there was a clue

It would be you

I know that many look outside and see a world full of shadows.

I dedicate this to those of you who are struggling to find some sense of peace, to see some glimpse of beauty or to feel some glimmer of hope……may this song and video be an offering of some light for you today.

May this be your sign.

