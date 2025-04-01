Happy New Year, my lovely Substack peeps. 🤍

The time for renewal and springing forth into new beginnings is upon us.

Speaking of peeps, I will never tire of hearing the birds sing me awake. They just can’t keep themselves from singing their beautiful songs, can they?

They feel the air, they feel the sun, they feel ALIVE while they are alive….

….and seemingly celebrate each moment by claiming the voices they have and singing joyfully with exuberance at the mere fact of being.

It’s all too easy for us humans to fall into a routine of sameness that practically lulls us into forgetting that being alive is a freakin’ miracle.

It’s truly an astounding wonder that anything exists at all. But, alas, even the biggest, deepest, most confounding marvel of all can be taken for granted. We go to bed assuming we will awaken in the morning. We awake assuming that we will live through the day and into the next. The truth is- one never knows when it’s the last day, the last hour, the last breath.

We are each in fact, at least in the physical sense, temporary.

Some may squirm at such a thought but I personally find this to be both liberating and quite the motivator for action. It’s a powerful reminder to take the reins of the Now and live deliberately in accordance with what evokes joy and fulfillment.

What brings me joy happens to be singing like the birds.

And instead of falling for the illusory trap of ‘perfection’ or waiting to be ‘good enough’ (both false narratives propagated by the stupid ol’ voice in the head that is to be ignored and over-ruled! LOL) I’m going to sing and share from my heart as if it’s my very last day to do so.

I wrote this song, Feeling Temporary, in 2018, around the theme of agency and in knowing that the future is not yet written. We each hold a pen, aka an imagination. And to me there is nothing more exciting than that fact. I have a couple recorded versions in the works, one piano-based and the other synth-beats-based. I’ll be sure to share here when they are ripe and ready to ingest.

In the meantime, here is the song as I performed it on a live stream on my YouTube channel a couple of weeks ago.

Enjoy!

with love,

Jacqueline

Leave a comment

the words

I am feeling temporary

watching time fly in a hurry

taking stock of all automatic behaviour

Blessed with agency to do so

Blessed with every right to choose so

the reins are in my hands for the remainder

There’s a million little ways

for a life to go unnoticed

There’s a million little ways

to live one to the fullest

Life is like a picture movie

Starring roles and exciting stories

Writing all the words for your own adaptation

So be your dream or be your nightmare

Going some or going nowhere

The rest is up to your imagination

There’s a million hidden ways

for a life to go unfulfilled

There’s a million hidden ways

to live it so you fill it…

So I’m gonna search far and I’m gonna search wide

Gonna do all I can to live while I’m alive

I’m taking a breath because I’m taking a leap

I’m gonna dive down because I wanna live deep

Deep, deep, deep…

Share

Thank you so much for being here and for listening!

Your support for my art-making is deeply appreciated.

If you’d like to support me please consider joining my Patreon page and for as little as $5 a month you’ll gain behind the screen access to my creative process, scenes from my studio The Nest, and other goodies you won’t find on Substack or YouTube.