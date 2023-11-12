Happy beautiful Sunday, you beautiful people!

Wherever you may be in the world, I wish for you that you are at peace and that your day feels full of promise.

Before you proceed to listen & read the lyrics, I’d like to provide some important context for this song.

The Unbearable Way

Back in 2016, my whole world flipped.

The cause was not the American election, per se. It was the collective response to it by my entire community who, up to that point, I had considered to be pretty liberal~ like ME.

Little did I know that The Nothing (aka wokeness) was beginning to spread across the land and was seeping into the bloodstream of society like a venomous mind-spell.

While I stayed where I was (and have always been)~ firmly planted in my freedom-loving-seeker-dom~ all of my friends took several steps away from me…FAR away from me…to the left. My daily state of being was one of confusion and loneliness, betrayal and loss.

Conversations on topics that used to draw seemingly obvious conclusions now became battlefields strewn with mines in the form of words waiting to explode in my face.

Like a trusty friend, I pulled my ability to research & reason out of my survival toolbox and applied it to educate myself on what the heck was happening.

During this time, I found several public figures offering up sane, refreshing voices.

One of them belonged to Owen Benjamin, a comedian who found himself banished from Hollywood due to his “extreme” view that children shouldn’t be politically weaponized or made to signal the “virtue” of their parents by permanently altering their bodies.

At this time, he was live-streaming daily on YouTube and managed to collect quite a following of people like him and me~ people who had lost connections with their friends and/or family due to differences of opinion. He named this group The Bears.

Never one to join a club for fear of losing me, I didn’t go all the ALL the way in…but I gleaned enough nourishing validation, assurance and companionship from the group to want to give back and show my appreciation for all they had given me.

So I did what I do best. I wrote a song.

The title and chorus, The Unbearable Way, is not only an obvious reference to the Bears~ it’s also a humorous jab at how unpopular, unsavoury, and downright unacceptable it is to be a free thinker and an individual in a time where group-think is the fashion. Like wearing bell bottoms in an era of skinny jeans, you better be prepared to not fit in- be prepared to stand out and stand up on your own.

One last thing.

And now…the song

the words:

Dare to leave the cave

To see what’s really real

Braving the unknown gives life a whole new dimension

When you’re living in the unbearable way

We dare to disagree

And speech is always free

Individuals with minds as diverse as there are kinds

All are welcome with the same goal

Of living in the unbearable way

We dare to live our dreams

Away from the mainstream

Following our hearts and coming to our own conclusions

Maximizes joy and minimizes illusions

‘cause we are living in the unbearable way,

Yes we are living in the unbearable way!

