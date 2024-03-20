I’ve always had a tendency to fall in love with musicians.

I mean, what’s not to love?

This one boy in particular, the one who features in this story, was a bass player. A dynamo at both electric and upright. He was a phenomenal musician- one of those ‘musician’s musicians’. Skilled at theory as well as all the execution…from sheet music to improvising to writing originals unlike any I’d ever heard.

One fine day, smack in the middle of our honeymoon period, he was asked to go away on tour with an increasingly popular Vancouver-based band, The Be Good Tanyas.

While I was most certainly thrilled for the boost in his career, it was a bit of a blow. We were still swirling in that exciting sliver of a chapter wherein you’re barely existing as physical matter at all, but instead are vibrating more and more as electrified sparks of light.

Falling fast and hard into translucent, transcendent love.

Thinking of him made my heart ache all day with the thrill of yearning and knowing we’d meet face to face again. And soon.

As I’ve said before here, I use song-writing and music-making to face what I’m feeling and, in doing so, I’m empowered to transmute it through aligning and marrying the frequency of the emotion with the frequency of sound and breath.

It is undoubtedly my favourite healing modality in the entire freakin’ universe.

It was after hearing the news of his upcoming plan to be away for six months touring, and upon being left with a sharp pang of loss, that I took myself into the garage/studio and plunked myself down with a Zoom digital 8-track, cello and violin. Plus the many necessary mood-enhancing effects to run everything through.

The beautiful thing about alchemizing emotions into art is that you’re always left with a souvenir for your adventure of transmutation. Something to hold onto as a memento of a time, a touchstone, a gift.

Please enjoy this one called Leavin’.

Note to

This is the song I mentioned to you during a live-stream. The swirly windy sound that swooshes up and down is a violin through effects. I’d love to perform this live with a violin player one day. :)

the words

Sooner or later

I am awakened

To the facts, to the facts,

To the facts

One day

It all comes to realization

That you’re leavin’, ya you’re leavin’

Here, oh here

Here I am

Here I am smiling yes I am smiling

Can you hear

In the void

in the room

That you’re leavin’

Doesn’t make me feel so good

Thank you for popping by and listening to my music.

I appreciate you.

be great,

love Jacqueline