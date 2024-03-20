Leavin'
Sonic sparkle #9
I’ve always had a tendency to fall in love with musicians.
I mean, what’s not to love?
This one boy in particular, the one who features in this story, was a bass player. A dynamo at both electric and upright. He was a phenomenal musician- one of those ‘musician’s musicians’. Skilled at theory as well as all the execution…from sheet music to improvising to writing originals unlike any I’d ever heard.
One fine day, smack in the middle of our honeymoon period, he was asked to go away on tour with an increasingly popular Vancouver-based band, The Be Good Tanyas.
While I was most certainly thrilled for the boost in his career, it was a bit of a blow. We were still swirling in that exciting sliver of a chapter wherein you’re barely existing as physical matter at all, but instead are vibrating more and more as electrified sparks of light.
Falling fast and hard into translucent, transcendent love.
Thinking of him made my heart ache all day with the thrill of yearning and knowing we’d meet face to face again. And soon.
As I’ve said before here, I use song-writing and music-making to face what I’m feeling and, in doing so, I’m empowered to transmute it through aligning and marrying the frequency of the emotion with the frequency of sound and breath.
It is undoubtedly my favourite healing modality in the entire freakin’ universe.
It was after hearing the news of his upcoming plan to be away for six months touring, and upon being left with a sharp pang of loss, that I took myself into the garage/studio and plunked myself down with a Zoom digital 8-track, cello and violin. Plus the many necessary mood-enhancing effects to run everything through.
The beautiful thing about alchemizing emotions into art is that you’re always left with a souvenir for your adventure of transmutation. Something to hold onto as a memento of a time, a touchstone, a gift.
Please enjoy this one called Leavin’.
Note to
This is the song I mentioned to you during a live-stream. The swirly windy sound that swooshes up and down is a violin through effects. I’d love to perform this live with a violin player one day. :)
the words
Sooner or later
I am awakened
To the facts, to the facts,
To the facts
One day
It all comes to realization
That you’re leavin’, ya you’re leavin’
Here, oh here
Here I am
Here I am smiling yes I am smiling
Can you hear
In the void
in the room
That you’re leavin’
Doesn’t make me feel so good
Thank you for popping by and listening to my music.
I appreciate you.
be great,
love Jacqueline
Post Post Modern is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Unique, deep, intriguing, feeling deep! I love it!! I just realized all your notifications from substack are going to my junk! I"ve been missing so much!
Yes I go for the musicians too. I hear ya😂😂
Awesome 🔥