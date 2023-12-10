It’s that beautiful day again…Sunday.

A day of deeper breathing, of crosswords and maybe two cups of coffee instead of just one.

In fact, I love doing the NYT Sunday crossword puzzle so much that I have a little song I sometimes sing when I get my hands on one:

“Crossword Day, it’s Crossword Day!

Everybody knows it’s Crossword Day!”

Yes, I’m an absolute geek. I also happen to love scrabble which leads me back to the content of this post.

One day in the recent past, I caught myself daydreaming good dreams about my two beautiful nieces Lucy and Eva. They live far away from me on the other side of the world in New Zealand. Since it’s so rare that we are together sharing the same space, I recorded this music and made this video to tell them that…

I am always thinking of you.

Enjoy…xo

be great

love Jacqueline

