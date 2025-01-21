Hello, my lovely ones.

You immortal souls disguised as human beings.

You might want to sit down for this one.

Close your eyes.

And travel inward….

Deep under winter’s hibernatory spell, I am seduced to stay in one place.

To sit, to breathe, to be without the need for doing.

Connected to breath, the ever-spiralling conduit

and temporary tour-guide for my eternal spark,

I am.

Creating my existence from the inside out,

reborn from a stillness that moves me beyond boundaries.

To sit and yet travel far is the paradoxical gift of aether made audible.

I do recommend headphones.

Mostly I recommend you follow your own bliss to wherever it leads you.

with love,

Jacqueline

1× 0:00 -4:57

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Thank you for being here. 🤍

I appreciate you.

Share