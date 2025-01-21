this immortal coil
Sonic Sparkle #12- soundtrack for travelling inward
Hello, my lovely ones.
You immortal souls disguised as human beings.
You might want to sit down for this one.
Close your eyes.
And travel inward….
Deep under winter’s hibernatory spell, I am seduced to stay in one place.
To sit, to breathe, to be without the need for doing.
Connected to breath, the ever-spiralling conduit
and temporary tour-guide for my eternal spark,
I am.
Creating my existence from the inside out,
reborn from a stillness that moves me beyond boundaries.
To sit and yet travel far is the paradoxical gift of aether made audible.
I do recommend headphones.
Mostly I recommend you follow your own bliss to wherever it leads you.
with love,
Jacqueline
Thank you for being here. 🤍
I appreciate you.
