Since I do narration for work, make music for joy, and write a Substack for sharing I thought I'd offer up this apropos video I made when I was feeling inspired by the writing of Gangaji in her beautiful book The Diamond In Your Pocket.

The video is “apropos” because it lines up with this blog’s mission in asking

What is real ?

Honestly, I’m not sure I even expect to ever answer that question fully.

There’s just too much mystery. And knowing everything is boring.

I’m truly happy to seek regardless of whether or not I find the keys to unlock all the locked boxes.

All the same, it’s undeniable that there is some benefit to whittling away at what is NOT.

It behooves us to discover micro-truths, if not all macro ones.

We can cause harm with our ignorance. To others and ourselves.

When we believe we ARE the voice in our head…our thoughts…our beliefs…we lead ourselves astray.

And we make life way more difficult than it needs to be when we believe in lies.

the words:

The truth of who you are is utterly simple.

It is closer than your thoughts, closer than your heartbeat, closer than your breath.

If you believe your thoughts to be real,

if you follow your thoughts as the basis of reality

you will continually overlook what is closer,

what has been calling you throughout time, saying

“you are here

you are home

come in

be at home.

To be home

is to simply

be here.”

Regarding the simple absolute truth of who you are nothing needs to be learned.

The truth of who you are is closer than what can be learned.

What if, in this moment, you put aside everything you have learned about who you are,

including all of your hopes and fears of who that might be,

and open your mind to discover the truth of who you are.

It is very simple.

The truth is always here.

My invitation is to stop all movement of your mind away from truth

so that you can discover directly for yourself the jewel that is alive within you.

the Kindness Nest

is the name of the studio where I do all my stuff. I’m up on the top floor of a beautiful old home and see only trees when I look out my window.

Thus the name.

I hope you enjoy the music.

I am a huge Brian Eno fan, and of ambient music in general. I have piles & piles of recordings like this one on my computer always looking for a purpose.

I love pairing my music with video to be able to release it back to the aether from which it came…

I also hope you enjoy the beautiful message of Gangaji.

I’ll never forget when I first learned the distinction of the “voice in my head”.

I was 24 and blown away.

There’s too much to say about that in this post so I’ll be writing more about that in another one soon. Until then…

be great,

love Jacqueline

