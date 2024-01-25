You Should Know
Sonic Sparkle #6
Hello my lovelies!
In honour of this powerful full moon that is bringing with it a portal of possibilities, inviting an opening of our hearts into experiences of deeper joy and of love, the setting of life intentions towards fulfilling our soul’s truest desires, I am sharing with you this love song that I feel aligns with this time of expansion and magic.
Lena from the Power Path writes:
Also known as the wolf moon, this moon inspires expansion as well as triggers a need to find your inner spark, passion and courage to go for it. The key is to open your heart wide to your personal joy so you can experience wonder and awe from the place of childlike innocence as if you are seeing the world for the first time. This will ignite a certain level of focus that can help you anchor new dreams and intentions. You can spend some time making a list of the things that inspire you and that you love to do, big and small, as well as working with your imagination to stretch beyond your limitations around what could be.
the context
I made this recording few years ago, when a classic clash between the fears couples carry created an emotional rift between us, one that felt impossible to mend with mere words.
I created this piece with the intention to send soothing frequencies his way, embedded with the frequency of my intention to foster trust and heal our hearts.
Sometimes, all we want to know is that we’re safe.
the words
You should know
that I love you
your mind and your face
I just want
you to be happy
and to know your heart’s safe with me.
Thank you so much for reading.
And thank you for listening.
be great,
love Jacqueline
xo
I knew it was going to be sweet and beautiful. I didn't listen yesterday because I wasn't sure I had the strength. I was right. It was sweet and beautiful. I love how you snuck up on it, the atmosphere you created, it was really interesting. You know how music takes you and sometimes you don't want to go? I was feeling like that yesterday. And I consider you the kind of musician that can "take me" somewhere. Your music has power. It's all good, it's not negative. I was just trying to stay in a particular mindset yesterday. Does that make sense? Anyway, I know when I see a song from you that it will be important to me somehow. So I save it for when I am "ready". I hope you get what I am trying to relay to you right now :)
That was incredible! Thank you! Even before your voice came in, I felt my soul settle and my solar plexus calm down. What a beautiful offering of healing....like the safety of a hug in the arms of one who you feel protected with 🤗🤗