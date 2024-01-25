Hello my lovelies!

In honour of this powerful full moon that is bringing with it a portal of possibilities, inviting an opening of our hearts into experiences of deeper joy and of love, the setting of life intentions towards fulfilling our soul’s truest desires, I am sharing with you this love song that I feel aligns with this time of expansion and magic.

Lena from the Power Path writes:

Also known as the wolf moon, this moon inspires expansion as well as triggers a need to find your inner spark, passion and courage to go for it. The key is to open your heart wide to your personal joy so you can experience wonder and awe from the place of childlike innocence as if you are seeing the world for the first time. This will ignite a certain level of focus that can help you anchor new dreams and intentions. You can spend some time making a list of the things that inspire you and that you love to do, big and small, as well as working with your imagination to stretch beyond your limitations around what could be.

the context

I made this recording few years ago, when a classic clash between the fears couples carry created an emotional rift between us, one that felt impossible to mend with mere words.

I created this piece with the intention to send soothing frequencies his way, embedded with the frequency of my intention to foster trust and heal our hearts.

Sometimes, all we want to know is that we’re safe.

the words

You should know

that I love you

your mind and your face

I just want

you to be happy

and to know your heart’s safe with me.

Thank you so much for reading.

And thank you for listening.

be great,

love Jacqueline

xo