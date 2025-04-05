A reading from Neville Goddard's The Power of Awareness

A warm welcome to my new subscribers and a sunny hello to those who’ve been with me for a while.

I AM grateful you are here.

I AM a lover of reading and learning.

I AM an audiobook narrator.

I AM fascinated by the nature of reality.

I AM a manifesting generator, according to the Human Design modality.

And so, given all of that, as of today I AM launching a new Substack category that combines all of these things.

I AM expanding my Substack offerings to include regular audio of book readings that align with the heart of my Post Post Modern quest/ion:

What is really real?

I know the world is a ball of confusion.

Let me rephrase that more accurately: the world as it’s presented to us is in flux.

But there are as many worlds as there are people.

The world I experience is not the same world that you experience.

What creates this distinction is our individual self-concept.

Our “I AM”.

How you think of yourself determines your state of being, and also the lens through which you interpret your experience of anything and everything outside of you. Without an awareness of this fact, your lens and self-perception will be shaped for you by external influences and you won’t even know the difference.

As an advocate of our agency to transform ourselves and thus effect changes in our own world, my readings will focus on books & words that support the embodiment of such power.

With love,

Jacqueline

Leave a comment