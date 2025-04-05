Post Post Modern
Narration
A reading from Neville Goddard's The Power of Awareness
6
5
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -6:02
-6:02

A reading from Neville Goddard's The Power of Awareness

Chapter 1- I Am
Jacqueline Rendell's avatar
Jacqueline Rendell
Apr 05, 2025
6
5
Share
Transcript

A warm welcome to my new subscribers and a sunny hello to those who’ve been with me for a while.

I AM grateful you are here.

I AM a lover of reading and learning.

I AM an audiobook narrator.

I AM fascinated by the nature of reality.

I AM a manifesting generator, according to the Human Design modality.

And so, given all of that, as of today I AM launching a new Substack category that combines all of these things.

I AM expanding my Substack offerings to include regular audio of book readings that align with the heart of my Post Post Modern quest/ion:

What is really real?

I know the world is a ball of confusion.

Let me rephrase that more accurately: the world as it’s presented to us is in flux.

But there are as many worlds as there are people.

The world I experience is not the same world that you experience.

What creates this distinction is our individual self-concept.

Our “I AM”.

How you think of yourself determines your state of being, and also the lens through which you interpret your experience of anything and everything outside of you. Without an awareness of this fact, your lens and self-perception will be shaped for you by external influences and you won’t even know the difference.

As an advocate of our agency to transform ourselves and thus effect changes in our own world, my readings will focus on books & words that support the embodiment of such power.

With love,

Jacqueline

Leave a comment

Post Post Modern is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

Post Post Modern
Narration
My Substack home for book readings & guided meditations.
As a lifelong reader, an audiobook narrator, and an explorer of the deep mysteries of reality, this section is for audio book readings and narrations related to such pursuits.
My desire is to combine the quest of Post Post Modern to discover WHAT IS REAL? with the expression of a comforting human voice and writings of wisdom.
My aim is to leave you relaxed, inspired, and enlivened by what is possible. When we each embark on the journey to know ourselves and truly embody the adage "as within, so without" we can see how all is connected, and that it is through the act of transforming ourselves that we inevitably alter our subjective experience of the world.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jacqueline Rendell's avatar
Jacqueline Rendell
Recent Episodes
A Reading- Neville Goddard series
  Jacqueline Rendell