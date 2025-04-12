A Reading- Neville Goddard series

Hello, lovely ones.

I hope this message finds you enjoying your current earthly experience.

Today I deliver to you my narration of the next chapter in the Neville series, titled Consciousness.

It contains a key message that, once grasped, is life-changing.

You and your environment cannot be regarded as existing separately. You and your world are one.

Are you perceiving how much power you have to determine your experience?

Are you suffering from the results of past actions, patterns of thoughts, and bad habits? Or are you choosing how and who to be?

Are you reacting to external side effects or are you powerfully playing with being the cause?

Changing ‘the world’ is a trap. Changing yourself is a portal.

As within, so without.

With love,

Jacqueline