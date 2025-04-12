Post Post Modern
Narration
A Reading- Neville Goddard series
A Reading- Neville Goddard series

Chapter 2: Consciousness
Jacqueline Rendell
Apr 12, 2025
Hello, lovely ones.

I hope this message finds you enjoying your current earthly experience.

Today I deliver to you my narration of the next chapter in the Neville series, titled Consciousness.

It contains a key message that, once grasped, is life-changing.

You and your environment cannot be regarded as existing separately.

You and your world are one.

Are you perceiving how much power you have to determine your experience?

Are you suffering from the results of past actions, patterns of thoughts, and bad habits? Or are you choosing how and who to be?

Are you reacting to external side effects or are you powerfully playing with being the cause?

Changing ‘the world’ is a trap. Changing yourself is a portal.

As within, so without.

With love,

Jacqueline

My Substack home for book readings & guided meditations.
As a lifelong reader, an audiobook narrator, and an explorer of the deep mysteries of reality, this section is for audio book readings and narrations related to such pursuits.
My desire is to combine the quest of Post Post Modern to discover WHAT IS REAL? with the expression of a comforting human voice and writings of wisdom.
My aim is to leave you relaxed, inspired, and enlivened by what is possible. When we each embark on the journey to know ourselves and truly embody the adage "as within, so without" we can see how all is connected, and that it is through the act of transforming ourselves that we inevitably alter our subjective experience of the world.
