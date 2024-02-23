An Ode to Spring
Sonic Sparkle #8
Over decades of cohabitating with my own recording gear (starting with a TASCAM 4-track, then a Zoom digital 8-track, Garageband, and now Ableton) and being prone to sketching out ideas & emotions with notes & chords, I’ve amassed quite the extensive collection of ‘not full songs but tracks I like well enough to use for something creative one day’.
Well, the day has come for this little guitar thingy I recorded to finally find a home.
I spent a couple hours with Canva to craft a video for it to soundtrack.
Surrounded by greys in the midst of winter, I felt moved by the muse of colour and a sense of freshness in the air. Knowing it’s right around the corner, but still yet out of reach…
…here is my ode to spring.
Thank you for stopping by!
As always, I appreciate you being here.
Watching this video of flowers dance to life was so captivating. A true sensory experience Jacqueline! Thank you for the beauty! 🌺🌸🌼🌻🌷🌹
At 0:48, when you let us know you're not #@$%ing around. Nice.