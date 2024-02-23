Over decades of cohabitating with my own recording gear (starting with a TASCAM 4-track, then a Zoom digital 8-track, Garageband, and now Ableton) and being prone to sketching out ideas & emotions with notes & chords, I’ve amassed quite the extensive collection of ‘not full songs but tracks I like well enough to use for something creative one day’.

Well, the day has come for this little guitar thingy I recorded to finally find a home.

I spent a couple hours with Canva to craft a video for it to soundtrack.

Surrounded by greys in the midst of winter, I felt moved by the muse of colour and a sense of freshness in the air. Knowing it’s right around the corner, but still yet out of reach…

…here is my ode to spring.

