Hey hey hey!!

I’m feeling super extra frisky on this Friday afternoon and so I’m about to reveal to you a page out of my musical sketchbook, if you will.

It’s not perfect~ but it is REAL. And it’s true. I really, really mean it.

In fact, I mean it so much that I can’t not share it!!

There’s just something a little tingly, a wee exciting, and a lot magical in the air.

And I’m in the mood for celebrating.

light at the end of a tunnel

the song

Unless you’re existing as a blade of grass or a twig on a tree, you’ve probably noticed the encroaching control-freak monster clamping down on our sovereignty from all directions.

Coming at us in waves, after waves, after waves….

Though we’ve never met in person, I’m the kind of woman who believes that the fact that you’re reading my words right now means we are connected deeply, beyond the letters on the screen.

We are kindred.

We’ve been challenged and tested.

We’ve found a lot of hidden things.

And we’ve lost a lot, too.

The road ahead is truly unknown. But we have each other.

I wrote this song to be an anthem, to be sung in the vein of drunk Irish pub-junkies. Arms around one another, belting at the top of our lungs.

To one another. For one another.

Thank you for holding the ground.

1× 0:00 -3:09

the words

Strange days are upon us

Reason is going under ground

Learning how to tread water so I don’t drown

Following the horizon

All the way to the sea

Where I’m walking on water so wave after wave won’t catch me

We’re moving forward into a dark unknown

But there’s a light at the end of every tunnel

I will be that light for you, baby

And you can be that light for me

Surfing tides of the pressure

To conform to the norm

Through all kinds of weather we’re still standing tall in the storm

Following the only thing I can trust

The sound of my heartbeat

All the way across the water where wave after wave won’t catch me

Though we’re moving forward into a dark unknown

There is a light at the end of every tunnel

And I will be that light for you baby

And you can be that light,

Oh, you can be that light for me!

Wave after wave, wave after wave

Thank you as always for listening. If you feel inspired to support me with a like, or a comment or a subscription, or buy me a coffee, I thank you in advance.

(Your support means I can get back into my studio and make more music!!!)

be great

love

Jacqueline