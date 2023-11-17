Be That Light
Hey hey hey!!
I’m feeling super extra frisky on this Friday afternoon and so I’m about to reveal to you a page out of my musical sketchbook, if you will.
It’s not perfect~ but it is REAL. And it’s true. I really, really mean it.
In fact, I mean it so much that I can’t not share it!!
There’s just something a little tingly, a wee exciting, and a lot magical in the air.
And I’m in the mood for celebrating.
the song
Unless you’re existing as a blade of grass or a twig on a tree, you’ve probably noticed the encroaching control-freak monster clamping down on our sovereignty from all directions.
Coming at us in waves, after waves, after waves….
Though we’ve never met in person, I’m the kind of woman who believes that the fact that you’re reading my words right now means we are connected deeply, beyond the letters on the screen.
We are kindred.
We’ve been challenged and tested.
We’ve found a lot of hidden things.
And we’ve lost a lot, too.
The road ahead is truly unknown. But we have each other.
I wrote this song to be an anthem, to be sung in the vein of drunk Irish pub-junkies. Arms around one another, belting at the top of our lungs.
To one another. For one another.
Thank you for holding the ground.
the words
Strange days are upon us
Reason is going under ground
Learning how to tread water so I don’t drown
Following the horizon
All the way to the sea
Where I’m walking on water so wave after wave won’t catch me
We’re moving forward into a dark unknown
But there’s a light at the end of every tunnel
I will be that light for you, baby
And you can be that light for me
Surfing tides of the pressure
To conform to the norm
Through all kinds of weather we’re still standing tall in the storm
Following the only thing I can trust
The sound of my heartbeat
All the way across the water where wave after wave won’t catch me
Though we’re moving forward into a dark unknown
There is a light at the end of every tunnel
And I will be that light for you baby
And you can be that light,
Oh, you can be that light for me!
Wave after wave, wave after wave
Thank you as always for listening. If you feel inspired to support me with a like, or a comment or a subscription, or buy me a coffee, I thank you in advance.
(Your support means I can get back into my studio and make more music!!!)
be great
love
Jacqueline
Wow, Jacqueline. This song just knocked my socks off. I've looked everywhere for them, my socks, but I think they were blasted into another dimension. Michelle Shocked, KD Lang, Cowboy Junkies, Françoise Hardy and others come to mind as giants whose shoulders you're standing on, but you remain very much your own wonderful songwriter and musician. Kudos!
I was expecting the minor 3rd on "all the way to the SEA," but you hit the major instead and I said "Yeah!" aloud. And the guitar has a great groove. Nice! I listened twice. Definitely my favorite of the three songs of yours I have thus far heard.