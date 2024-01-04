While clown world continues to clown and what was once up gets flipped upside down, it’s beautiful to see so many old souls offering their lights of wisdom in the service of others. A crisis always seems to bring the humans together.

Like the creatures in the video below, I believe we already have all we need to get through this labyrinth of life- to morph, to adapt, to transform. We’re disconnected from our nature in many ways and suffer from a bad case of amnesia, but it’s not terminal. Our wisdom lies dormant. Sometimes we need a reminder, a tool, a trick to plug back into Source and wake it the heck up.

I thought I’d share a method I’ve employed over the years to self-soothe on those occasions I feel “over-zoomed in” and too focused on the minutiae for my own good.

I choose to choose my thoughts.

The amazing thing about playing with perspective is it grants you instant peace and calm, like a deep gulp of oxygen, if only you choose the correct thought to think. You may need to try a bunch out until you find it. And when it pops, it really POPS. There is no mistaking the visceral feeling of clicking yourself back into alignment. It’s like a jumper cable sparking a dead battery back to life.

Fusion with Source. Electric. Connected.

Your higher self always knows all is well. When you don’t worry, you know that too. Our higher self inhabits us like a patient friend awaiting our visit, hoping one day we’ll just move in and stay. It is holding the ground, eternally attuned to love.

We are born with the ability to adopt Source perspective. We can choose to.

No matter how hard it gets, life always makes sense in retrospect.

I say, why wait til then? Trust that now.

Cultivating an acceptance of what is- no matter how unwanted, or confusing or scary- is the epitome of faith. It is to root deeply in the knowing that all that occurs must be. Up close, it’s not easy to see the big picture clearly. We just see bad things happening and wonder what it’s all for. But when we stand far enough back, we can see how the individual strands of colourful threads weave together to forge the tapestry of life.

Over time, it all comes together in the most appealing way.

One day, it all makes sense.

What’s more, when we tend to our frequency by actively soothing worry or anxiety we are aligning ourselves with the creative power to determine what that ‘one day’ looks like. We pave our own road with each thought we choose to think.

In the meantime, we each have all we need to move forward and travel the road of our destinies that lead us to the fulfillment of what we came here to do.

In fact, I reckon, in many ways you’re already there.

Now just get there.

What else is life for?

the context

I narrate audiobooks for a living, and have been busy working away on a fun mystical fantasy fiction about a group of female Sixters who attend Element School to learn the powers of their particular element (and to learn about themselves). In order to graduate, they must complete the Element Trial. If they pass the test, they each attain a power staff with a power gem to more powerfully wield their magic and take their shizzam up to the next level.

It took me one month to narrate 43 chapters. And then another two weeks to edit, process and upload all the files. Today was officially my first day off (or ON I’d rather say) in a long while to get to step outside time and just play and make art.

Today, with the magical story still running through me, I was inspired by the appreciation I feel for my kindred warrior sisters who I am so honoured to be meeting here on Substack. I wanted to make something to give back to you.

I am so proud of us all for continuing to grow, to heal, to be honest with ourselves and others, to practice self-care, learn boundaries, and to keep our hearts open during this wild ride of a metamorphosis we are all on.

We sure are earning our power staves.

And I am honoured to be growing, shedding, shining alongside of you.

the words

You’re already there

Now just get there

It all comes together in the most appealing way.

Thanks for listening. Seriously.

be great,

love Jacqueline