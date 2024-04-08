Never Had A Reason
Sonic Sparkle # 10
I have to be honest.
I’ve had this idea for a song- this exact recording I’m posting- kicking around inside my head and my Garageband files for well over five years now. I have long thought that I would add a second verse to it some day, and just…well…MORE to this recording, but I woke up today with a strong cup of clarity.
The fact is, that is not going to happen.
Today, my song and I both grew up a little. I came to terms with accepting it exactly the way it is, a little short but definitely sweet and most certainly punchy.
And it grew up out of the darkness of its digital dormancy and out into the light.
Today, I celebrate the release of Never Had A Reason.
Enjoy…..xo
the context
When I record digitally, in a DAW like Garageband or Ableton Live using midi and plugin’s, etc, I often end up writing a song in reverse. Rather than writing a complete song with lyrics and a mapped out arrangement FIRST, and then recording it, I will often sit down to just play with sounds, having no set agenda or destination. This free-wheeling and experimental approach to ‘sonic painting’ often inspires the birth of a song, that I then have to write lyrics for and impose a structure upon.
Never Had A Reason is one such song.
Once I have a nice hook happening, I look to add a vocal line next. The lyrics are sometimes improvised in the moment to formulate ideas for various melodies. But most often, they are inspired by randomly flipping open a journal and singing what’s written there. Magic often intervenes at this stage. My hand opens the book to the right page and my eyes land upon the right words.
A song is born.
Around 2017-2018, I was doing a lot of journalling about the damage of collectivist thinking. Group think. Not my cup of tea. And at that time, I did a lot of writing so I could work through why these ideologies are so unappealing to me.
I came to the conclusion that the kind of worldview that asks me to make assumptions about people I’ve never met is one that I reject.
Call me crazy, but I’m not going to hate groups of people (read: individual living breathing Humans) just because it’s trendy to do so.
the words
When you jump across a river
passing through
I’ll wait for you
If you get stuck in the middle
Keep reaching through
I’ll wait for you
I don’t really know you
And that’s OK
I’ve never had any reason
To manufacture hate
I don’t really know you
And you don’t really know me, too
And that’s OK
I’ve never had any reason
To manufacture hate
Thanks for popping by and reading and listening!
I’d love to hear from you, so please consider leaving a comment.
Sonic Sparkle indeed Jaqueline!
Love the song and the video… you are an exceedingly talented lady.
Glad you had that cup of clarity this morning! 😁💖
🤩🥳 This is fantastic! Dig the new (?) direction ...