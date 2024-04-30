This post is entirely spontaneous as it has just been inspired by a comment posted on my most recent offering by

.

I think it’s so lovely that he listened to my art and then took the time to give me some feedback and suggestions. It’s really cool of him. And I like what he has to say:

I listened to the last 3 of your posts. The two latest show you have the expertise to record. I would like to hear your vocal a bit more in front of the tracks. You obviously have a lot of listeners feed them a wider variety.

Happily, I’m feeling inspired to oblige him.

Admittedly, many of my sonic paintings, aka recordings, are born of my taste for shoegaze/trip-hop/industrial vibes, where noisy layered guitars and effects strive to out-shine the vocals, and there is nary an acoustic guitar in sight.

I know this flavour of music I make is not for everyone.

However, I do compose a variety of music. And in the spirit of the kind gentleman’s request, I am choosing to share these two sweet, organic love songs with you.

These songs are ones I wrote as gifts for people I love. Dedications and devotionals born of my heart. I never thought I would ever share them with anyone but the people I wrote them for.

I hope you enjoy.

Song for BenBen

My friend Ben is a musical genius of a keyboard player. And a wonderful human.

I call him BenBen. He calls me JacJac.

We met on campus at Western University in London, Ontario and we became fast friends. I had my first mushroom trip with Ben, before I turned 20 and we still refer back to the adventure we had wandering the streets all day in the sun, blissed out and happy.

We both left London for Toronto at different times in our 20’s. Ben eventually got married and landed a job at Yamaha- a dream job for a keyboard player and a gigging musician. For a time, Ben was a member of my band adding beautiful, souful piano and percussion. When Ben was offered an opportunity for a raise and a transfer to California, he wisely said yes. BenBen flew down south to upgrade his life.

One day, I found myself missing my friend so I wrote him this song to tell him so.

1× 0:00 -1:52

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

My band comprising of my two best friends and my boyfriend. Ben is the guy behind me.

Song for Lucy

When my niece Lucy turned one year old, Auntie Jac naturally chose to write a song and make a video to gift her as a celebration of her first birthday.

I think the lyrics and melody are super sweet. It was all recorded on Garageband on my iPad.

My sister and her family live in New Zealand. Verrrry far away. We see each other when we can.

In the meantime, there’s music….

1× 0:00 -2:25

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

more love songs

I have also written songs for other people. I wrote about those here:

Star in the East Jacqueline Rendell · February 4, 2024 Hey my lovelies! I am currently melting into a puddle of bliss. The big beautiful sun is shining inside a wide open cloudless blue sky for the second day in a row. I almost forgot what this looked and felt like. Almost. I can feel my skin cells, as tendrils on a plant, awaking from their slumber and stretching toward its life-giving warmth. It truly feels… Read full story

You Should Know Jacqueline Rendell · January 25, 2024 Hello my lovelies! In honour of this powerful full moon that is bringing with it a portal of possibilities, inviting an opening of our hearts into experiences of deeper joy and of love, the setting of life intentions towards fulfilling our soul’s truest desires, I am sharing with you this love song that I feel aligns with this time of expansion and magic. Read full story

Thank you for inspiring me to share these songs,

Have a beautful night, friends!