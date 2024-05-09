Hello, my fellow seekers of what is True!

Inside this wild world of constructs & illusions and incessantly churned out narratives that attempt to confuse and disconnect us through inversion and classic divide & conquer tactics, it can be difficult to find a clear path forward, to know what to believe, what to think, what to do to find some satisfaction and gratification at the end of your lived day.

The volume of the external noise has been cranked to eleven and a half, obstructing the purity of the signal that comes from within.

We are being heavily engineered to look outward and to react to what we see.

Fearfully. Ongoingly.

Fear is a useful emotional tool we’ve been gifted to aid our escape from situations that are an immediate threat to our survival.

It’s not a device to perpetually wield.

Anyone’s who watched Star Trek knows that shields must come down when they’re no longer required or else there’s a risk of damaging the entire ship! Not only is living defensively a taxing and draining way to live, it also reduces our ability to think rationally. It minimizes the capacity required for logical long-term planning and solution-oriented strategizing for how to best move forward.

Fear is not a clear-cut emotion- it exists on a spectrum, ranging from mild but consistent anxiety to extreme cases of perpetual paranoia and panic. It’s a sad fact that many of our human brothers and sisters are existing each day in some state or variation of this emotional dis-ease.

Though I don’t believe it’s my job to intervene- how someone else thinks and feels isn’t any of my business- I do have empathy for those who unnecessarily suffer.

As someone who withstood the mountains of fear-porn and propaganda and remained unafraid in the midst of the covid-chaos, it was clear to me that countless others were making questionable choices governed by their chronic anxiety. Being unable to reason their way through, they instead sought quick relief through the external band-aids being readily offered by those same few who sparked and stoked the fire of their fear in the first place.

Our attention, our intention, our words, our focus is powerful.

There is no denying it. Everything that exists- from a pencil to a best-selling novel- began as a swirling twirling idea birthed in the aether and was mid-wived into material being due to the nurturing gaze of our consistent attention and focus.

I made this video, music and all, as guidance and a gentle reminder that where we put our attention matters. It’s our individual responsibility to determine where we put it each day. And to use it wisely. Do we feed the bread & circus nonsense and the machine that seeks to build a world we don’t want to see? Or do we reclaim our agency to create anew? Removing our attention from the matrix shit-show is removing it’s source of fuel. The engines go dry when there’s nothing in the tank.

love Jacqueline