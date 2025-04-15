Post Post Podcast #17

Hello, my fellow stackers!

I am excited to offer up my recent conversation with April Novoa, the wise and wonderful woman behind the stack Observations On the Way.

Upon my first encounter with her writing I knew she was a kindred sister.

Sharing a love of Nature and an appreciation for solitude, we both prefer to invest our time and attention into knowing, healing, and owning ourselves rather than fighting, resisting, or attempting to change others or the world at large.

She truly embodies the law of correspondence that states “as within, so without.”

Armed with her training in Human Design and applying principles of the Tao, April writes from a wholeness that can only come from one who sees through the illusion of separation that this realm of duality is necessarily constructed upon.

Without contrast, there is no distinction. There is no light without shadow.

And yet, all things are connected, and when we allow the wisdom and cycles of Nature to guide us we can relax into the flow and simplicity of its brilliant design.

Nature is wise and reliable. And while I no longer recognize our systems of authority as legitimate, I respect hers. The vision I hold, in my movie, is a world where humans work with and honor nature, become free creatures once again, and navigate their hero’s journey, with their own Inner Authority. April Novoa, Natural Humans

At a time when many are succumbing to the comfort of group-think and falling for engineered efforts to divide & conquer us, April remains solidly on her own path of discovery. Steadfast in her personal agency and in possession of her own mind, she exists as an expression of her beautiful heart which knows that only love is real.

Join us as she shares her story of how she came to know this to be true.

Please show April some love and subscribe to her Substack here:

I want to give a shout-out to the wonderful Sol Luckman who has played an important role in connecting me with April.

You can enjoy Episode #16 of my Post Post podcast with Sol and learn more about his new book, empowering alchemical work and his one of a kind artistry.

With love,

Jacqueline

Leave a comment

Thank you for being here, my friends.

If you’d like to join me in conversation and be my guest, please email me at

jacquelinerendell@gmail.com

If you enjoyed, please consider becoming a paid member of my Substack so I can do more and more (and more) of these podcasts.