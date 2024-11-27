Post Post Modern
Post Post Podcast #17
Featuring APRIL NOVOA of Observations On the Way
10 hrs ago
•
Jacqueline Rendell
and
April Novoa
6
2
1:05:12
A Reading- Neville Goddard series
Chapter 2: Consciousness
Apr 12
•
Jacqueline Rendell
13
15
5:06
A reading from Neville Goddard's The Power of Awareness
Listen now | Chapter 1- I Am
Apr 5
•
Jacqueline Rendell
12
6
6:02
feeling temporary
Sonic Sparkle #13
Apr 1
•
Jacqueline Rendell
21
22
March 2025
Post Post Podcast #16
Listen now | Featuring SOL LUCKMAN
Mar 5
•
Jacqueline Rendell
and
Sol Luckman
19
20
1:30:13
February 2025
It's about to get personal
really, REALLY personal......
Feb 26
•
Jacqueline Rendell
45
32
An Ode to Spring
Sonic Sparkle #8
Published on Post Post Modern
•
Feb 26
variations on a dream
Welcome to the new home for my ambient music.
Feb 22
•
Jacqueline Rendell
28
21
how my hands helped heal my heart
some drawings.
Feb 3
•
Jacqueline Rendell
38
66
January 2025
happy to be here
An audio sketch of a brand new song in the making.
Jan 23
•
Jacqueline Rendell
29
25
5:20
this immortal coil
Sonic Sparkle #12- soundtrack for travelling inward
Jan 21
•
Jacqueline Rendell
37
32
November 2024
Let it all go. See what stays.
Impromptu reflections from the tub. Or is that 'babble-bath'?
Nov 27, 2024
•
Jacqueline Rendell
37
29
8:27
